Sarasota Co. first responders pulled from roads

John Kelly: Village in the Pines Clark and Beneva
By Aaron Hepker
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As Hurricane Ian nears the Suncoast, officials have pulled emergency responders from the roads in Sarasota County.

“The winds have now reached 45 miles per hour sustained. This is a very dangerous situation to be out in, our emergency vehicles are coming off the road,” said Sarasota County Emergency Management Chief Ed McCrane.

“If you dial 9-1-1, they will give you guidance over the phone but they can’t send an emergency vehicle. That’s how serious this is,” McCrane added.

Officials and meteorologist are urging people to seek shelter in their safe place immediately as conditions deteriorate Wednesday afternoon along the Suncoast.

Watch live coverage of Hurricane Ian from ABC 7 News by clicking here.

