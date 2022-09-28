Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Power outages reported, check your status here

Trucks line up to restore power
Trucks line up to restore power(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Power outages are being reported as Hurricane Ian approaches.

Check your outage at the site’s interactive outage map.

Florida Power and Light tells ABC7 that they will be getting 16,000 crews from 27 states to dispatch where they are most needed. Officials say they are confident power can be restored quickly once the storm and winds die down.

If your power does go out during the storms, homeowners do not need to report the outage to FPL as they receive notices immediately.

However, if you see a downed power line report it at 1-800-4-OUTAGE. Also be sure to call FPL if your power stays out while neighboring homes do not. That could indicate there’s a problem with your home, not the service sending power.

As of 10 a.m. :

Manatee County is reporting 4,100 outages.

Sarasota County is reporting 6,090 outages.

Charlotte County is reporting 4,080 outages.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 PM UPDATE IAN
2 p.m. update: Hurricane Ian entering Gulf of Mexico, heading to the Suncoast
Sarasota County evacuation map.
Sarasota residents in Zone B asked to evacuate
Hurricane Ian
5 p.m. update: Hurricane Ian continues collision course with Suncoast
Sarasota County
Evacuation guides for the Suncoast
Hurricane Ian
11 p.m. update: Hurricane Ian moves southeast

Latest News

Manatee County for Web wwsb generic
Seek shelter: Manatee County suspends emergency services
Hurricane's winds close Sunshine Skyway Bridge
Hurricane's winds close Sunshine Skyway Bridge
The Sunshine Skyway Bridge will be closed until Hurricane Ian passes.
Sunshine Skyway Bridge closed as winds increase
Hurricane Ian
Shelter in place: Ian makes way to Suncoast with 155 MPH winds