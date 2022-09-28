Power outages reported, check your status here

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Power outages are being reported as Hurricane Ian approaches.

Check your outage at the site’s interactive outage map.

Florida Power and Light tells ABC7 that they will be getting 16,000 crews from 27 states to dispatch where they are most needed. Officials say they are confident power can be restored quickly once the storm and winds die down.

If your power does go out during the storms, homeowners do not need to report the outage to FPL as they receive notices immediately.

However, if you see a downed power line report it at 1-800-4-OUTAGE. Also be sure to call FPL if your power stays out while neighboring homes do not. That could indicate there’s a problem with your home, not the service sending power.

As of 10 a.m. :

Manatee County is reporting 4,100 outages.

Sarasota County is reporting 6,090 outages.

Charlotte County is reporting 4,080 outages.

