Power outages affecting thousands along the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As Hurricane Ian pummels Southwest Florida, nearly 42,000 households in the path of the storm -- in Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte and DeSoto counties -- are already without power, according to Florida Power & Light.

FP&L says crews are restoring power in between weather bands as conditions allow. Almost 135,000 customers statewide are affected.

At 11 a.m., Wednesday, almost 22,280 customers were without power in Sarasota County, 10,650 in Manatee County and 7,750 in Charlotte County and 850 in DeSoto County.

FP&L reminds customers to stay far away from downed power lines and flooded or debris-laden areas that may be hiding downed lines. Do not venture out in the dark because you might not see hazards such as downed power lines.

Customers can report downed power lines or unsafe equipment by calling 911 or FPL at 1-800-4OUTAGE.

