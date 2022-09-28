Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Officials: Amazon facility temporarily closes due to bed bugs

An Amazon facility in Texas has been temporarily closed due to bed bugs.
An Amazon facility in Texas has been temporarily closed due to bed bugs.(KFDA)
By Vanessa Garcia and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 10:02 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA/Gray News) - Amazon officials say they had to close one of their facilities in Texas due to bed bugs.

KFDA reports the Amazon facility is in Amarillo and the temporary closure is effective immediately.

“We’ve temporarily closed our site in Amarillo after identifying the presence of bed bugs in the building,” said Amazon spokesperson Sam Stephenson.

Officials said products from the facility are not being sent out to customers during the closure, and customer orders are not being processed at the site.

“All employees are being paid while the site is closed. Other sites in the area are handling customer orders,” Stephenson said.

According to Amazon, the facility’s current inventory will be recycled or returned to suppliers after being inspected.

Copyright 2022 KFDA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarasota County
Evacuation guides for the Suncoast
9/26 evacuation
Manatee County issues mandatory evacuation of Zone A, voluntary evacuation of Zone B
2 PM UPDATE IAN
2 p.m. update: Hurricane Ian entering Gulf of Mexico, heading to the Suncoast
Sarasota County evacuation map.
Sarasota residents in Zone B asked to evacuate
Hurricane Ian
5 p.m. update: Hurricane Ian continues collision course with Suncoast

Latest News

A classic American car drives past utility poles tilted by Hurricane Ian in Pinar del Rio,...
Cuba without electricity after hurricane hammers power grid
Hurricane Ian expected to impact Venice area.
Venice residents and business owners concerned about Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian is expected to strike the Florida coast as a major hurricane.
Hurricane Ian strikes Cuba, Florida braces for winds, floods
FILE - The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a...
Jan. 6 panel delays hearing as Hurricane Ian aims at Florida