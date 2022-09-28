NHC calls Ian extremely dangerous, wind speeds near category 5

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Hurricane Ian is headed toward the Suncoast with battering winds approaching 155 mph, nearing Category 5 strength.

The 11 a.m. update of the storm shows the potential for dangerous storm surge and high winds that could cause catastrophic damage. The storm surge now could also affect South Carolina and Georgia after Ian crosses the state.

Gov. Ron DeSantis noted the power of the storm at a press conference at the state’s Emergency Operation Center saying that the storm was nothing to mess with.

Officials in Manatee, Sarasota and Charlotte Counties are urging residents to shelter in place.

Storm surge warnings are in effect and could be catastrophic. A Storm Surge Warning means there is a danger of life-threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, in the indicated locations. This is a life-threatening situation.

