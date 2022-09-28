Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Lift station outages causing issues in Manatee County

Manatee County EOC
Manatee County EOC(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Mass power outages experienced by people across Manatee County are also affecting lift stations.

Residents are being urged to be cautious using water. Preserve water by limiting showers and flushing toilets sparingly.

Manatee County Public Works crews and Florida Power and Light crews will assess damage and begin repairs as wind speeds die down to a safer level.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 PM UPDATE IAN
2 p.m. update: Hurricane Ian entering Gulf of Mexico, heading to the Suncoast
Sarasota County evacuation map.
Sarasota residents in Zone B asked to evacuate
Sarasota County
Evacuation guides for the Suncoast
Hurricane Ian
5 p.m. update: Hurricane Ian continues collision course with Suncoast
Hurricane Ian
11 p.m. update: Hurricane Ian moves southeast

Latest News

Trucks line up to restore power at the Sarasota County Fairgrounds.
FP&L works to restore power as outages grow statewide
Hurricane Ian made landfall as a Cat 4
Ian, still a Cat 4, will pose threat to Atlantic coast
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) watches the sideline during a NFL divisional...
Displaced Bucs avoid Ian, begin preparation to face Chiefs
(Source: Charlotte County Sheriff's Office)
Curfew imposed in Charlotte County