Lift station outages causing issues in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Mass power outages experienced by people across Manatee County are also affecting lift stations.

Residents are being urged to be cautious using water. Preserve water by limiting showers and flushing toilets sparingly.

Manatee County Public Works crews and Florida Power and Light crews will assess damage and begin repairs as wind speeds die down to a safer level.

