Ian, still a Cat 4, will pose threat to Atlantic coast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After making landfall in Coya Costa, Florida and causing dangerous storm surge, Hurricane Ian will make its trek across Florida, slowly moving back to the Atlantic.

Storm surge warnings have been issues for the Carolinas. Winds will increase across the Suncoast through the afternoon and stay at peak levels overnight. Heavy flooding rains will also occur with this storm.

Downed trees and power lines are being reported across the Suncoast, and power could be out in some areas for several days. Power crews do not venture out to begin repairs until peak sustained winds are lower than 35 mph.

Ian’s winds have slowed to 140 mph but the storm is still wreaking havoc, dumping rains on Sarasota, Charlotte, and DeSoto counties.

Heavy storm surge impacted several areas. Naples was specifically hit hard.

