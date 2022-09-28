Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Ian, still a Cat 4, will pose threat to Atlantic coast

Hurricane Ian made landfall as a Cat 4
Hurricane Ian made landfall as a Cat 4(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After making landfall in Coya Costa, Florida and causing dangerous storm surge, Hurricane Ian will make its trek across Florida, slowly moving back to the Atlantic.

Storm surge warnings have been issues for the Carolinas. Winds will increase across the Suncoast through the afternoon and stay at peak levels overnight. Heavy flooding rains will also occur with this storm.

Downed trees and power lines are being reported across the Suncoast, and power could be out in some areas for several days. Power crews do not venture out to begin repairs until peak sustained winds are lower than 35 mph.

Ian’s winds have slowed to 140 mph but the storm is still wreaking havoc, dumping rains on Sarasota, Charlotte, and DeSoto counties.

Heavy storm surge impacted several areas. Naples was specifically hit hard.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 PM UPDATE IAN
2 p.m. update: Hurricane Ian entering Gulf of Mexico, heading to the Suncoast
Sarasota County evacuation map.
Sarasota residents in Zone B asked to evacuate
Sarasota County
Evacuation guides for the Suncoast
Hurricane Ian
5 p.m. update: Hurricane Ian continues collision course with Suncoast
Hurricane Ian
11 p.m. update: Hurricane Ian moves southeast

Latest News

(Source: Charlotte County Sheriff's Office)
Curfew imposed in Charlotte County
Trucks line up to restore power at the Sarasota County Fairgrounds.
Power outages affecting thousands along the Suncoast
Ian makes landfall.
LANDFALL: Ian comes ashore at Cayo Costa
Manatee River- Dove Burton
WATCH: Hurricane Ian sucks water from Manatee River