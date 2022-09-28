How do manatees and turtles stay safe in the storm?

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As Hurricane Ian approaches, there is concern, not only for humans, but also for wildlife. Specifically, sea turtles, manatees, and shorebirds could be potentially affected.

Luckily, members of the Anna Maria Island Turtle Watch and the Save the Manatee Club are keeping track and taking care of the animals.

According to the AMITW, there is evidence that sea turtles can weather storms by moving deeper in the water and extending the time they spend there. Adult turtles are capable of diving deep enough to avoid the rough weather.

As for manatees, caretakers state that they are well-adapted to extreme weather, but still face risk during powerful storms. Storm surges in particular can cause manatees to end up far inland where they can become trapped as water levels recede.

The group asks anyone who sees a stranded manatee to contact the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

If you are curious about where the sea turtles are during the storm, you can click here to see the location of Esther the Loggerhead, or here to see where Big Blue the Leatherback is.

