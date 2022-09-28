Advertise With Us
FDA proposes updates to ‘healthy’ claim on food packages

FILE - This Aug. 2, 2018. The FDA says this new “healthy” claim would consider all of the nutrients in foods.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
(CNN) - Foods labeled “healthy” at the grocery store might not actually be what they seem.

There are new standards in the works that foods have to meet before the label can get stamped on packages.

The label “healthy” is a regulated claim that was first defined in 1994. The Food and Drug Administration says things have changed since then and the standards of how food is labeled need to change too.

For example, there are some cereals that have a lot of added sugar but still meet the definition of the “healthy” claim. But salmon, which is high in beneficial polyunsaturated fat, does not.

The FDA says this new “healthy” claim would consider all of the nutrients in foods.

The changes come on the same day the White House released a new national strategy to end hunger and improve nutrition and physical activity.

