Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

EXTREMELY DANGEROUS CATEGORY 4 HURRICANE IAN MAKES LANDFALL IN SOUTHWESTERN FLORIDA.

Ian COne
Ian COne(Station)
By Mike Modrick
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - NOAA Doppler radar imagery indicates that the eye of Ian made landfall along the southwestern coast of Florida near Cayo Costa around 305 PM EDT (1905 UTC). Data from an Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft indicate that Ian’s maximum sustained winds were estimated to be near 150 mph. The latest minimum central pressure estimated from reconnaissance data is 940 mb

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 PM UPDATE IAN
2 p.m. update: Hurricane Ian entering Gulf of Mexico, heading to the Suncoast
Sarasota County evacuation map.
Sarasota residents in Zone B asked to evacuate
Hurricane Ian
5 p.m. update: Hurricane Ian continues collision course with Suncoast
Sarasota County
Evacuation guides for the Suncoast
Hurricane Ian
11 p.m. update: Hurricane Ian moves southeast

Latest News

Manatee River- Dove Burton
WATCH: Hurricane Ian sucks water from Manatee River
Manatee River- Dove Burton
Hurricane Ian sucks water from Manatee River
Ian makes landfall.
LANDFALL: Ian comes ashore at Sanibel, Captiva
Douglas County offering reduced well water testing for rural residents
City of Bradenton urging citizens to conserve water