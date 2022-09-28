EXTREMELY DANGEROUS CATEGORY 4 HURRICANE IAN MAKES LANDFALL IN SOUTHWESTERN FLORIDA.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - NOAA Doppler radar imagery indicates that the eye of Ian made landfall along the southwestern coast of Florida near Cayo Costa around 305 PM EDT (1905 UTC). Data from an Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft indicate that Ian’s maximum sustained winds were estimated to be near 150 mph. The latest minimum central pressure estimated from reconnaissance data is 940 mb

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.