Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Curfew imposed in Charlotte County

(Source: Charlotte County Sheriff's Office)
(Source: Charlotte County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell and Punta Gorda Police Department Chief Pam Davis have enacted a curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. for all of Charlotte County, beginning Tuesday night until further notice.

“I am enacting this curfew as a means of protecting the people and property of Charlotte County as it pertains to Hurricane Ian,” Sheriff Bill Prummell said.

“As soon as it is safe to rescind this order, I will do so. Until that time, the only people that should be out on the roadways after hours are essential workers as they strive to assess and provide assistance to those who received damage caused by the storm,” he said.

“This curfew will allow emergency responders to focus on post-storm rescue and recovery efforts,” said Punta Gorda Police Chief Pam Davis.

The curfew applies to all citizens with exceptions of emergency personnel and those commuting to and from work. Violating the curfew is a misdemeanor.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 PM UPDATE IAN
2 p.m. update: Hurricane Ian entering Gulf of Mexico, heading to the Suncoast
Sarasota County evacuation map.
Sarasota residents in Zone B asked to evacuate
Sarasota County
Evacuation guides for the Suncoast
Hurricane Ian
5 p.m. update: Hurricane Ian continues collision course with Suncoast
Hurricane Ian
11 p.m. update: Hurricane Ian moves southeast

Latest News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) watches the sideline during a NFL divisional...
Displaced Bucs avoid Ian, begin preparation to face Chiefs
Hurricane Ian expected to impact Venice area.
In the eye of the storm: Hurricane Ian
Trucks line up to restore power at the Sarasota County Fairgrounds.
Power outages affecting thousands along the Suncoast
Ian makes landfall.
LANDFALL: Ian comes ashore at Cayo Costa