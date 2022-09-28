Curfew imposed in Charlotte County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell and Punta Gorda Police Department Chief Pam Davis have enacted a curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. for all of Charlotte County, beginning Tuesday night until further notice.

“I am enacting this curfew as a means of protecting the people and property of Charlotte County as it pertains to Hurricane Ian,” Sheriff Bill Prummell said.

“As soon as it is safe to rescind this order, I will do so. Until that time, the only people that should be out on the roadways after hours are essential workers as they strive to assess and provide assistance to those who received damage caused by the storm,” he said.

“This curfew will allow emergency responders to focus on post-storm rescue and recovery efforts,” said Punta Gorda Police Chief Pam Davis.

The curfew applies to all citizens with exceptions of emergency personnel and those commuting to and from work. Violating the curfew is a misdemeanor.

