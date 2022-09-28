Advertise With Us
City of Bradenton urging citizens to conserve water

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Bradenton has asked residents to conserve water.

The City of Bradenton’s Public Works staff has confirmed that its wastewater treatment plant is full and is in danger of overflowing.

The city is asking resident to conserve water, don’t wash dishes or laundry, limit showers and flush toilets only when necessary.

