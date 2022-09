8 p.m. update: Hurricane Ian continues on collision course

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As of 8 PM, Hurricane Ian’s maximum wind speeds remain at 120 MPH.

No changes in watches or warnings have been announced in the 8 PM public advisory.

LOCATION...24.4N 83.0W

ABOUT 180 MI...290 KM SSW OF PUNTA GORDA FLORIDA

ABOUT 20 MI...35 KM SSW OF THE DRY TORTUGAS

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...120 MPH...195 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT...NNE OR 15 DEGREES AT 10 MPH...17 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...947 MB...27.96 INCHES

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.