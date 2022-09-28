7 AM Update: Hurricane Ian A Category 4 with 155 mph winds
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Hurricane Ian is moving NNE at 10 mph. At 7 AM It is 80 miles southwest of Punta Gorda. It is a Category 4 with highest sustained winds of 155 mph.
Winds will increase across the Suncoast through the day and stay at peak levels overnight. Heavy flooding rains will also occur with this storm.
Downed trees and power lines are likely Wednesday into Thursday, and power could be out in some areas for several days. Power crews do not venture out to begin repairs until peak sustained winds are lower than 35 mph.
Isolated tornadoes will be possible Tuesday and Wednesday as Ian moves through.
Here are other main effects:
* WIND:
- Structural damage to sturdy buildings, some with complete roof
and wall failures. Complete destruction of mobile homes. Damage
greatly accentuated by large airborne projectiles. Locations
may be uninhabitable for weeks or months.
- Numerous large trees snapped or uprooted along with fences and
roadway signs blown over.
- Many roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban
or heavily wooded places. Many bridges, causeways, and access
routes impassable.
- Widespread power and communications outages.
* SURGE:
Prepare for life-threatening surge having possible devastating
impacts across southwest Florida. Potential impacts in
this area include:
- Widespread deep inundation, with storm surge flooding greatly
accentuated by powerful battering waves. Structural damage to
buildings, with many washing away. Damage greatly compounded
from considerable floating debris. Locations may be
uninhabitable for an extended period.
- Near-shore escape routes and secondary roads washed out or
severely flooded. Flood control systems and barriers may become
stressed.
- Extreme beach erosion. New shoreline cuts possible.
- Massive damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers.
Numerous small craft broken away from moorings with many lifted
onshore and stranded.
* FLOODING RAIN:
Prepare for life-threatening rainfall flooding having possible
devastating impacts across west central and southwest Florida.
Potential impacts include:
- Extreme rainfall flooding may prompt numerous evacuations and
rescues.
- Rivers and tributaries may overwhelmingly overflow their banks
in many places with deep moving water. Small streams, creeks,
canals, and ditches may become raging rivers. Flood control
systems and barriers may become stressed.
- Flood waters can enter numerous structures within multiple
communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed
away. Numerous places where flood waters may cover escape
routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of raging water
with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become very
dangerous. Numerous road and bridge closures with some weakened
or washed out.
Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.