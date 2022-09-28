7 AM Update: Hurricane Ian A Category 4 with 155 mph winds

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Hurricane Ian is moving NNE at 10 mph. At 7 AM It is 80 miles southwest of Punta Gorda. It is a Category 4 with highest sustained winds of 155 mph.

Winds will increase across the Suncoast through the day and stay at peak levels overnight. Heavy flooding rains will also occur with this storm.

Downed trees and power lines are likely Wednesday into Thursday, and power could be out in some areas for several days. Power crews do not venture out to begin repairs until peak sustained winds are lower than 35 mph.

Isolated tornadoes will be possible Tuesday and Wednesday as Ian moves through.

Here are other main effects:

* WIND:

- Structural damage to sturdy buildings, some with complete roof

and wall failures. Complete destruction of mobile homes. Damage

greatly accentuated by large airborne projectiles. Locations

may be uninhabitable for weeks or months.

- Numerous large trees snapped or uprooted along with fences and

roadway signs blown over.

- Many roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban

or heavily wooded places. Many bridges, causeways, and access

routes impassable.

- Widespread power and communications outages.

* SURGE:

Prepare for life-threatening surge having possible devastating

impacts across southwest Florida. Potential impacts in

this area include:

- Widespread deep inundation, with storm surge flooding greatly

accentuated by powerful battering waves. Structural damage to

buildings, with many washing away. Damage greatly compounded

from considerable floating debris. Locations may be

uninhabitable for an extended period.

- Near-shore escape routes and secondary roads washed out or

severely flooded. Flood control systems and barriers may become

stressed.

- Extreme beach erosion. New shoreline cuts possible.

- Massive damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers.

Numerous small craft broken away from moorings with many lifted

onshore and stranded.

* FLOODING RAIN:

Prepare for life-threatening rainfall flooding having possible

devastating impacts across west central and southwest Florida.

Potential impacts include:

- Extreme rainfall flooding may prompt numerous evacuations and

rescues.

- Rivers and tributaries may overwhelmingly overflow their banks

in many places with deep moving water. Small streams, creeks,

canals, and ditches may become raging rivers. Flood control

systems and barriers may become stressed.

- Flood waters can enter numerous structures within multiple

communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed

away. Numerous places where flood waters may cover escape

routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of raging water

with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become very

dangerous. Numerous road and bridge closures with some weakened

or washed out.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.