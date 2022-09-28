5 a.m. update: Hurricane Ian getting closer to the Suncoast, landfall later today

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Hurricane Ian is moving north-northeast at 10 mph. At 5 a.m., it is 105 miles southwest of Punta Gorda. It is a Category 4 storm with highest sustained winds of 140 mph.

Winds will increase across the Suncoast through the day and stay at peak levels overnight. Heavy flooding rains will also occur with this storm.

Downed trees and power lines are likely Wednesday into Thursday, and power could be out in some areas for several days. Power crews do not venture out to begin repairs until peak sustained winds are lower than 35 mph.

Isolated tornadoes will be possible Tuesday and Wednesday as Ian moves through.

Here are other main effects:

WIND:

Structural damage to sturdy buildings, some with complete roof and wall failures. Complete destruction of mobile homes. Damage greatly accentuated by large airborne projectiles. Locations may be uninhabitable for weeks or months.

Numerous large trees snapped or uprooted along with fences and roadway signs blown over.

Many roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. Many bridges, causeways, and access routes impassable.

Widespread power and communications outages.

SURGE:

Prepare for life-threatening surge having possible devastating impacts across southwest Florida. Potential impacts in this area include:

- Widespread deep inundation, with storm surge flooding greatly accentuated by powerful battering waves. Structural damage to buildings, with many washing away. Damage greatly compounded from considerable floating debris. Locations may be uninhabitable for an extended period.

Near-shore escape routes and secondary roads washed out or severely flooded. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed.

Extreme beach erosion. New shoreline cuts possible.

Massive damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers.

Numerous small craft broken away from moorings with many lifted onshore and stranded.

FLOODING RAIN:

Prepare for life-threatening rainfall flooding having possible devastating impacts across west central and southwest Florida.

Potential impacts include:

Extreme rainfall flooding may prompt numerous evacuations and rescues.

Rivers and tributaries may overwhelmingly overflow their banks in many places with deep moving water. Small streams, creeks,

canals, and ditches may become raging rivers. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed.

Flood waters can enter numerous structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Numerous places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of raging water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become very dangerous. Numerous road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out.

