2 a.m. update: Hurricane Ian churning toward the Suncoast

Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 2:03 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As of 2 a.m., the eye of Hurricane Ian’s was about 95 miles southwest of Naples, moving north-northeast at 10 mph with maximum wind speeds of 120 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said.

The Suncoast remains on both a hurricane and storm surge warning.

A Storm Surge Warning means there is a danger of life-threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, in the indicated locations. This is a life-threatening situation.

Persons located within these areas should take all necessary actions to protect life and property from rising water and the potential for other dangerous conditions. Promptly follow evacuation and other instructions from local officials.

A hurricane warning means that hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area.

