11 p.m. update: Hurricane Ian moves South-East

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As of 11 PM, Hurricane Ian’s maximum wind speeds remain at 120 MPH with higher gusts.

The hurricane is continuing its trend of moving South and East.

Anna Maria Island is no longer in the cone.

The Tropical Storm Watch north of Altamaha Sound to South Santee River is changed to a Tropical Storm Warning.

LOCATION...24.9N 82.9W

ABOUT 110 MI...175 KM SW OF NAPLES FLORIDA

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...120 MPH...195 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT...NNE OR 15 DEGREES AT 10 MPH...17 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...952 MB...28.12 INCHES

