Water to be shut off to Island of Venice

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Venice Utilities will be cutting off water to the island of Venice Tuesday night in advance of Hurricane Ian.

This will happen around 8 p.m.

Water service will be left off throughout the duration of the storm and while any repairs are completed.

Residents are urged to prepare accordingly and collect and store as much water as possible, including bottled water, plastic jugs, filling your bathtub, etc. Residents will be alerted once the water service is restored.

