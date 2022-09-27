SunCoast Blood Centers closing until storm has past

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - SunCoast Blood Centers will be closed Wednesday and Thursday due to Hurricane Ian.

Due to the potential threat of Hurricane Ian, SunCoast Blood Centers will be closed Sept. 28 and Sept. 29. They will assess the situation once the storm has passed and decide whether the Centers will open on Friday.

The safety of our staff and donors is our top priority. Following the storm, the potential for blood donations could be great, so please consider donating once the storm has passed and it is safe to venture out.

