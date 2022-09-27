SRQ airport to close at 8 p.m. Tuesday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Bradenton International Airport will close at 8 p.m. Tuesday due to Hurricane Ian.

Airport officials suggest that passengers check with your airline to confirm the latest information regarding your flight before coming to the airport before the airport closes.

At 8 p.m., the airport will close to all air traffic and the terminal will be locked and secured. The airport terminal is not a shelter.

Updates will be made become available on the SRQ Facebook page and Twitter @SRQAirport.

