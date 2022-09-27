Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
SRQ airport to close at 8 p.m. Tuesday

Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport
Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport(wwsb)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Bradenton International Airport will close at 8 p.m. Tuesday due to Hurricane Ian.

Airport officials suggest that passengers check with your airline to confirm the latest information regarding your flight before coming to the airport before the airport closes.

At 8 p.m., the airport will close to all air traffic and the terminal will be locked and secured. The airport terminal is not a shelter.

Updates will be made become available on the SRQ Facebook page and Twitter @SRQAirport.

