Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Sarasota residents in Zone B asked to evacuate

Sarasota County evacuation map.
Sarasota County evacuation map.(Sarasota County)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County has expanded evacuation orders to include Zone B, emergency officials said Tuesday.

During a news conference by Gov. Ron DeSantis in Sarasota Tuesday morning, the county emergency management director, Ed McCrane, announced people living in Zone B are also be asked to evacuate. “Because of the change in the track this morning, we are now adding Level B,” McCrane said.

The National Hurricane Center announced Tuesday it expects Hurricane Ian to make landfall near Venice around 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Hurricane Ian crossed over western Cuba Tuesday morning. It is a Category 3 storm with the highest sustained winds of 125 mph. The storm is expected to intensify into a Category 4 storm by Tuesday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarasota County
Evacuation guides for the Suncoast
9/26 evacuation
Manatee County issues mandatory evacuation of Zone A, voluntary evacuation of Zone B
Ian Cone
Tropical storm Ian moving East
Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian maximum wind speed remains 100 mph
Cone shifts to the east with latest advisory
Ian’s pressure continues to drop, hurricane warning in effect

Latest News

WWSB Generic Stock 1
Manatee County Public Works to close multiple bridges
Bridges to barrier islands will be closed to nonresidents at 3 p.m.
Ringling, Siesta bridges to close at 6 p.m.
Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport
SRQ airport to close at 8 p.m. Tuesday
SunCoast Blood Centers closing until storm has past