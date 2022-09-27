Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Ringling, Siesta bridges to close at 6 p.m.

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The westbound travel lanes on the Siesta and John Ringling Causeway bridges will be closed to nonresidents at 3 p.m. Residents who need to travel to their home should plan to provide identification. Both bridges will close to all vehicles at 6 p.m. and entry to the islands will be restricted. Bridges will be closed to marine traffic when sustained wind speeds are 45 mph.

Water to the barrier islands will be shut off at 7 p.m. to protect the distribution system and resources.

Wednesday and Thursday’s trash, recycling and yard waste pickups for City of Sarasota customers have been suspended. Residential collections scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 29 will be picked up on Friday and regularly scheduled Friday collections will be deferred to Saturday.

