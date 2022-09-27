Ringling, Siesta bridges to close at 6 p.m.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The westbound travel lanes on the Siesta and John Ringling Causeway bridges will be closed to nonresidents at 3 p.m. Residents who need to travel to their home should plan to provide identification. Both bridges will close to all vehicles at 6 p.m. and entry to the islands will be restricted. Bridges will be closed to marine traffic when sustained wind speeds are 45 mph.

Water to the barrier islands will be shut off at 7 p.m. to protect the distribution system and resources.

Businesses boarding up at #SiestaKey before the bridge closes at 6pm. Water will be shut off in Siesta and #CaseyKey between 5-7pm and WILL NOT come back on until the storm passes. pic.twitter.com/0tO5PBWRyC — Shane Battis TV (@ShaneBattisTV) September 27, 2022

Wednesday and Thursday’s trash, recycling and yard waste pickups for City of Sarasota customers have been suspended. Residential collections scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 29 will be picked up on Friday and regularly scheduled Friday collections will be deferred to Saturday.

