More evacuations ordered in Manatee as Ian draws near

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - More Manatee County residents have been ordered to evacuate their homes Tuesday in advance of hurricane Ian.

A mandatory evacuation is now in effect for Zones A and B. A new voluntary evacuation has been issued for people living in Zone C. All people on barrier islands and along the coastlines are under a mandatory order to evacuate.

You can find which zone you are in here.

“This is worst-case scenario,” said Manatee County Administrator Scott Hopes. “Those along the coast and prone to flooding need to take this seriously and evacuate.”

As of noon Tuesday, an additional two storm shelters will open in Manatee County. Buffalo Creek Middle School will open as a pet-friendly shelter, along with Haile Middle School. Signs along Cortez Boulevard and Manatee Avenue will begin instructing motorists that there is “no Westbound access” to the gulf islands beginning at 4 p.m.

Utilities crews will be shutting off the potable water service to the barrier islands by sunset tonight to help maintain the integrity of the infrastructure during Ian’s passage.

The westbound travel lanes on the Siesta and John Ringling Causeway bridges will be closed to nonresidents at 3 p.m. Residents who need to travel to their home should plan to provide identification. Both bridges will close to all vehicles at 6 p.m. and entry to the islands will be restricted. Bridges will be closed to marine traffic when sustained wind speeds are 45 mph.

Water to the barrier islands will be shut off at 7 p.m. to protect the distribution system and resources.

Wednesday and Thursday’s trash, recycling and yard waste pickups for City of Sarasota customers have been suspended. Residential collections scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 29 will be picked up on Friday and regularly scheduled Friday collections will be deferred to Saturday.

Evacuation shelters are open in Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte counties.

