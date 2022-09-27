Manatee County Public Works to close multiple bridges

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Public Works has announced several bridge closures ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Ian.

The bridges at Snead Island, Manatee Ave, and Cortez Rd. will be closed to traffic entering Snead Island and Anna Maria Island beginning at 8 p.m..

If you leave the islands, you will not be able to return after 8 p.m. until the storm passes and officials have assessed the safety of the affected areas.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.