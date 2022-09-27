Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Manatee County Public Works to close multiple bridges

WWSB Generic Stock 1
WWSB Generic Stock 1(WWSB-ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Public Works has announced several bridge closures ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Ian.

The bridges at Snead Island, Manatee Ave, and Cortez Rd. will be closed to traffic entering Snead Island and Anna Maria Island beginning at 8 p.m..

If you leave the islands, you will not be able to return after 8 p.m. until the storm passes and officials have assessed the safety of the affected areas.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarasota County
Evacuation guides for the Suncoast
9/26 evacuation
Manatee County issues mandatory evacuation of Zone A, voluntary evacuation of Zone B
Ian Cone
Tropical storm Ian moving East
Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian maximum wind speed remains 100 mph
Cone shifts to the east with latest advisory
Ian’s pressure continues to drop, hurricane warning in effect

Latest News

Sarasota County evacuation map.
Sarasota residents in Zone B asked to evacuate
Bridges to barrier islands will be closed to nonresidents at 3 p.m.
Ringling, Siesta bridges to close at 6 p.m.
Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport
SRQ airport to close at 8 p.m. Tuesday
11 AM Tuesday Ian Track
11 a.m. update: Updated Cone - National Hurricane Center expecting landfall near Venice near 8 p.m. Wednesday