Hurricane Ian maximum wind speed remains 100 mph

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - At 8 PM Hurricane Ian continues at a steady pace.

At 8 p.m., the center of Hurricane Ian was located about 130 miles southeast of the southern tip of Cuba. Ian is moving toward the north-northwest near 13 mph. Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 100 mph with higher gusts. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles.

A turn toward the north-northeast with a further reduction in forward speed is forecast on Wednesday.

