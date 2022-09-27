Hurricane Ian maximum wind speed increases

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - At 11 PM Hurricane Ian’s maximum sustained winds have increased to 105 mph with higher gusts.

At 11 PM, the center of Hurricane Ian was located about 105 miles southeast of the western tip of Cuba. Ian is moving toward the north-northwest near 13 mph. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles.

A turn toward the north-northeast with a further reduction in forward speed is forecast on Wednesday.

