Hurricane Ian to close Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, other Florida amusement parks

Busch Gardens Tampa
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TAMPA BAY, Fla. (WWSB) - Due to the projected path of Hurricane Ian, Busch Gardens in Tampa Bay closed.

The weather will also close SeaWorld Orlando, Aquatica Orlando, and Discovery Cove parks have enacted its Named Storm Policy.

They will be closed as follows:

  • Busch Gardens Tampa Bay: Tuesday, September 27 - Thursday, September 29
  • SeaWorld Orlando, Aquatica Orlando, and Discovery Cove: Wednesday, September 28 - Thursday, September 29

Precautions are in place following the parks’ comprehensive weather preparedness plan to ensure the safety of our animals and ambassadors during this time. Guests are encouraged to check the website for more information.

Universal Orlando has also closed its park. Disney has not issued an update at this time.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

