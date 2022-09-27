Florida Power & Light provide updates on pre-storm preparations

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - If you’ve driven by Robarts Arena, you no doubt noticed the fleet of trucks ready to restore power following Ian.

FPL tells ABC7 that they will be getting 16,000 crews from 27 states to dispatch where they are most needed. Officials say they are confident power can be restored quickly once the storm and winds die down.

If your power does go out during the storms, homeowners do not need to report the outage to FPL as they receive notices immediately.

However, if you see a downed power line report it at 1-800-4-OUTAGE. Also be sure to call FPL if your power stays out while neighboring homes do not. That could indicate there’s a problem with your home, not the service sending power.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.