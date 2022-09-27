Evacuation Guides: Know Your Level/Zone before you go!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Keeping track of evacuation zones can be tricky piled on top of all the other stress that oncoming storms bring. As Hurricane Ian approaches the Suncoast, you can find evacuation information for Sarasota and Manatee County here.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Sarasota residents in Levels A and B have been asked to evacuate. The westbound travel lanes on the Siesta and John Ringling Causeway bridges will be closed to nonresidents at 3 p.m. Residents who need to travel to their home should plan to provide identification. Both bridges will close to all vehicles at 6 p.m. and entry to the islands will be restricted. Bridges will be closed to marine traffic when sustained wind speeds are 45 mph.

In Manatee County, a mandatory evacuation is now in effect for Levels A and B. A new voluntary evacuation has been issued for people living in Level C. All people on barrier islands and along the coastlines are under a mandatory order to evacuate.

You can also look at the Florida Disaster site’s Know Your Zone Map below:

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.