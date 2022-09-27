8 AM Update: Hurricane Ian moving north of Cuba, heading toward the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Hurricane Ian crossed over western Cuba Tuesday morning. It is a Category 3 with the highest sustained winds of 125 mph. The storm is expected to intensify into a Category 4 storm by Tuesday afternoon.

Ian is moving N at 12 mph. It will slow down in the Gulf of Mexico because the winds that steer the storm will be weaker. On its current projected track, Ian could make landfall Wednesday night in the Tampa Bay and Sarasota Bay area. The National Hurricane Center says there is still an unusually high uncertainty for the track of the storm. Latest computer models are trending a bit more to the southeast. If that occurs, hurricane conditions will be worse for Sarasota, Manatee, and Charlotte counties.

The slower movement will prolong the hurricane effects on the Suncoast. The earliest time for tropical storm force winds of 40 mph to 73 mph, is around 8 PM Tuesday night. Hurricane-force winds, 74 mph or higher, will be possible starting Wednesday morning. Downed trees and power lines are likely Wednesday into Thursday, and power could be out in some areas for several days. Power crews do not venture out to begin repairs until peak sustained winds are lower than 35 mph.

Rainfall with the storm could reach 8″ to 12″. Storm surges on the Suncoast waterways could be 4 to 8 feet with the storm. The storm surge is a wall of water ahead of the storm. Expect major flooding, flooded roads, and flooding on rivers Wednesday.

