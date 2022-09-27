5 AM Update: Hurricane Ian crossing Cuba, heading toward the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Hurricane Ian is crossing over the west tip of Cuba Tuesday morning. Highest sustained winds are 125 mph, making it a Category 3 storm. The storm is expected to intensify into a Category 4 storm by late Tuesday.

Ian is moving NNE at 13 mph. It will slow down in the Gulf of Mexico because the winds that steer the storm will be weaker. On its current projected track, Ian could make landfall before sunrise on Thursday in the Tampa Bay area. The National Hurricane Center says there is still an unusually high uncertainty for the track of the storm.

The slower movement will prolong the hurricane effects on the Suncoast. The earliest time for tropical storm force winds, winds 40 mph to 73 mph, is around 8 PM tonight, Tuesday. Hurricane force winds, 74 mph or higher, will be possible starting Wednesday morning. Downed trees and power lines are likely Wednesday into Thursday, and power could be out in some areas for several days. Power crews do not venture out to begin repairs until peak sustained winds are lower than 35 mph.

Rainfall with the storm could reach 8″ to 12″. Storm surges on the Suncoast waterways could be over 8 feet on Wednesday.

