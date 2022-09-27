2 AM update on Hurricane Ian

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -With this advisory the wind speed of Ian has increased to 110 mph or a very strong Cat 2 storm. At 111 mph the storm will be a major hurricane Cat 3. Ian is very close to the western tip of the Cuban coastline and moving at 13 mph. The central pressure of the storm has once again dropped. Currently it is at 28.29 inches or 958 mb, compared to the previous 11pm pressure of 28.41 inches or 962 mb. Additional strengthen is forecast and Ian will become a major hurricane later today.

