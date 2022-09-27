Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

2 AM update on Hurricane Ian

Update for the 2am advisory
Update for the 2am advisory(wwsb)
By John Scalzi
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 2:26 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -With this advisory the wind speed of Ian has increased to 110 mph or a very strong Cat 2 storm. At 111 mph the storm will be a major hurricane Cat 3. Ian is very close to the western tip of the Cuban coastline and moving at 13 mph. The central pressure of the storm has once again dropped. Currently it is at 28.29 inches or 958 mb, compared to the previous 11pm pressure of 28.41 inches or 962 mb. Additional strengthen is forecast and Ian will become a major hurricane later today.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarasota County
Evacuation guides for the Suncoast
9/26 evacuation
Manatee County issues mandatory evacuation of Zone A, voluntary evacuation of Zone B
Ian Cone
Tropical storm Ian moving East
Cone shifts to the east with latest advisory
Ian’s pressure continues to drop, hurricane warning in effect
Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian maximum wind speed remains 100 mph

Latest News

Hurricane Ian.
Hurricane Ian maximum wind speed increases
Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian maximum wind speed remains 100 mph
Holmes Beach pounded by Tropical Storm Eta on Wednesday
Holmes Beach homeowners finish preparations for Ian
Insurance and Hurricanes
Insurance coverage and hurricanes