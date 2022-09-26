Where to find sandbags on the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Homeowners and residents in need of sandbags can pick some up at different locations within their respective coverage.

MANATEE COUNTY:

Sandbag distribution has begun at the following locations:

Bennett Park

Bradenton Area Convention Center

G.T. Bray Park

Manatee Beach

Myakka Community Center

Rubonia Community Center

Coquina Beach

Bayfront Park

Buffalo Creek Park

SARASOTA COUNTY:

• South County Fleet, 4571 State Road 776 (Englewood Road), Venice

• Twin Lakes Park, 6700 Clark Road, Sarasota

• Ed Smith Stadium, 2700 12th St., Sarasota

Shovels and bags will be available on site. There is a limit of ten sandbags per vehicle.

Sandbag operations are also planned for from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26. Changes in the weather could affect sandbag operation times, officials noted.

