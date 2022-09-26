Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Where to find sandbags on the Suncoast

Sandbags available for Manatee County businesses in flood prone areas.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Homeowners and residents in need of sandbags can pick some up at different locations within their respective coverage.

MANATEE COUNTY:

Sandbag distribution has begun at the following locations:

  • Bennett Park
  • Bradenton Area Convention Center
  • G.T. Bray Park
  • Manatee Beach
  • Myakka Community Center
  • Rubonia Community Center
  • Coquina Beach
  • Bayfront Park
  • Buffalo Creek Park

SARASOTA COUNTY:

• South County Fleet, 4571 State Road 776 (Englewood Road), Venice

• Twin Lakes Park, 6700 Clark Road, Sarasota

• Ed Smith Stadium, 2700 12th St., Sarasota

Shovels and bags will be available on site. There is a limit of ten sandbags per vehicle.

Sandbag operations are also planned for from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26. Changes in the weather could affect sandbag operation times, officials noted.

