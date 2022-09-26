Where to find sandbags on the Suncoast
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Homeowners and residents in need of sandbags can pick some up at different locations within their respective coverage.
MANATEE COUNTY:
Sandbag distribution has begun at the following locations:
- Bennett Park
- Bradenton Area Convention Center
- G.T. Bray Park
- Manatee Beach
- Myakka Community Center
- Rubonia Community Center
- Coquina Beach
- Bayfront Park
- Buffalo Creek Park
SARASOTA COUNTY:
• South County Fleet, 4571 State Road 776 (Englewood Road), Venice
• Twin Lakes Park, 6700 Clark Road, Sarasota
• Ed Smith Stadium, 2700 12th St., Sarasota
Shovels and bags will be available on site. There is a limit of ten sandbags per vehicle.
Sandbag operations are also planned for from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26. Changes in the weather could affect sandbag operation times, officials noted.
