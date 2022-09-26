Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Venice police asks for help in locating missing man

Gary L Gonterman
Gary L Gonterman(Venice Police Department)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 7:37 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Venice police are asking the public for help in locating a man missing since Sunday.

Gary L Gonterman, 75, was last seen at 2 p.m. Sunday when he went for a walk in the area of West Bonaire and Bay Indies Boulevard.

He was wearing red shoes, along with a baseball cap, gray jacket, T-shirt and jeans. He is 6 feet tall and weighs 175 pounds.

Gonterman does not have access to a car. He suffers from the early stages of an age-related mental disability. Anyone with information can call Venice police at 941-486-2444.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ian Cone
Latest advisory shows increase in wind speed
Cone hasn't shifted in the latest update
Slight shift to the east with latest advisory
Ian Cone
Tropical storm Ian moving East
Thunderstorm
Ian’s track shifts west and could become a Category 4 hurricane before hitting Florida

Latest News

Hurricane Ian is heading toward Florida.
Ian becomes a hurricane; Watch issued for the Suncoast
Storm forecast to be a major hurricane
5am Track of Ian
wx11
First Alert Weather - 11pm September 26, 2022
Rosh Hashanah on the Suncoast
Rosh Hashanah on the Suncoast