Venice police asks for help in locating missing man

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Venice police are asking the public for help in locating a man missing since Sunday.

Gary L Gonterman, 75, was last seen at 2 p.m. Sunday when he went for a walk in the area of West Bonaire and Bay Indies Boulevard.

He was wearing red shoes, along with a baseball cap, gray jacket, T-shirt and jeans. He is 6 feet tall and weighs 175 pounds.

Gonterman does not have access to a car. He suffers from the early stages of an age-related mental disability. Anyone with information can call Venice police at 941-486-2444.

