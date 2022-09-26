USF cancels classes as tropical storm approaches
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 10:57 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The University of South Florida will cancel all classes as tropical storm Ian nears.
The school announcement comes ahead of the storm to allow students time to make travel plans and preparations.
Classes for students will be canceled from Monday, September 26 through Thursday, September 29
The campus will close on Tuesday, September 27.
