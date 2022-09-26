Tropical storm Ian moving East

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The 11 PM update from the National Hurricane Center shows Ian’s sustained wind speed has risen to 65mph.

A tropical storm warning has been issued for the lower Florida Keys from Seven Mile Bridge westward to Key West and the dry Tortugas.

Additionally, a storm surge watch has been issued for the Florida Keys from the Card Sound Bridge westward to Key west as well as Englewood southward to the Card Sound Bridge, including Florida Bay.

A Tropical Storm Watch was issued for the west coast of Florida from Englewood southward to Chokoloskee.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.