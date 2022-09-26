Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Tropical storm Ian moving East

Ian Cone
Ian Cone(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 11:07 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The 11 PM update from the National Hurricane Center shows Ian’s sustained wind speed has risen to 65mph.

A tropical storm warning has been issued for the lower Florida Keys from Seven Mile Bridge westward to Key West and the dry Tortugas.

Additionally, a storm surge watch has been issued for the Florida Keys from the Card Sound Bridge westward to Key west as well as Englewood southward to the Card Sound Bridge, including Florida Bay.

A Tropical Storm Watch was issued for the west coast of Florida from Englewood southward to Chokoloskee.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ian Cone
A quiet weekend to prepare for Florida’s Hurricane Ian
Ron DeSantis spoke in Bradenton Tuesday
UPDATE: State of Emergency declared for state of Florida
Ian Cone
Tropical Storm Ian grows as it moves west
Ian Cone
Tropical Storm Ian moving west

Latest News

USF cancels classes as tropical storm approaches
prepare
Suncoast residents preparing for storm
ABC7 News at 11pm - September 24, 2022
ev2
Bradenton student heads to Stanford University following Bank of America's leadership program