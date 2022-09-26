Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Sarasota, Manatee counties declare State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian

Sarasota County Government
Sarasota County Government(SCG)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Both Sarasota and Manatee counties are declaring states of emergencies as Hurricane Ian makes its way to Florida.

States of Emergencies are issued to authorize use of public funds and authorize applications for state and federal financial assistance in response to Hurricane Ian.

Manatee County’s Emergency Operations Center will continue to add staff and resources in preparation for a higher-level activation as the storm progresses.

“It’s important for the public to monitor the storm and prepare for a possible tropical storm impacting our area,” said Public Safety Deputy Director Steve Litschauer. “Timing, direction and intensity forecasts are pointing to significant impacts in our area.”

Following recommendations from local and state officials, County Administrator Scott Hopes shared that declaring a local state of emergency will allow County staff to perform any emergency actions needed during the storm.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ian Cone
Latest advisory shows increase in wind speed
Cone hasn't shifted in the latest update
Slight shift to the east with latest advisory
Ian Cone
Tropical storm Ian moving East
Thunderstorm
Ian’s track shifts west and could become a Category 4 hurricane before hitting Florida

Latest News

9/26 evacuation
Manatee County issues mandatory evacuation of Zone A, voluntary evacuation of Zone B
List of school closures on the Suncoast
Hurricane Ian
Ian forecast to become a major hurricane, Florida under State of Emergency
John Scalzi's Monday forecast.
Ian forecast to become a major hurricane