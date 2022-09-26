Sarasota, Manatee counties declare State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Both Sarasota and Manatee counties are declaring states of emergencies as Hurricane Ian makes its way to Florida.

States of Emergencies are issued to authorize use of public funds and authorize applications for state and federal financial assistance in response to Hurricane Ian.

Manatee County’s Emergency Operations Center will continue to add staff and resources in preparation for a higher-level activation as the storm progresses.

“It’s important for the public to monitor the storm and prepare for a possible tropical storm impacting our area,” said Public Safety Deputy Director Steve Litschauer. “Timing, direction and intensity forecasts are pointing to significant impacts in our area.”

Following recommendations from local and state officials, County Administrator Scott Hopes shared that declaring a local state of emergency will allow County staff to perform any emergency actions needed during the storm.

