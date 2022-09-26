Advertise With Us
Rosh Hashanah on the Suncoast

Temple Beth Sholom in Sarasota
Temple Beth Sholom in Sarasota(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 9:21 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Leaders of the Jewish Faith and community are observing Rosh Hashana.

People around the world will reflect on the “Day of Shouting and Blasting.”

Temple Beth Sholom in Sarasota is one of many Florida-based Synagogues where local citizens can observe Rosh Hashana and Yom Kippur.

Rabbi Dr. Altshuler said, “We the people have been celebrating what’s called Rosh Hashana, the head of the year of the new year. For our year now it’s 5783 begins tonight… And that marks the birthday of humanity. It’s not the birthday of the universe. So there is confusion there. It’s about the birthday of humanity.”

Temple Beth Sholom is available to view online.

