Manatee County Schools set to open as emergency shelters

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BRADENTON,, Fla. (WWSB) - Shelters are opening for those in need of a safe place to stay during Hurricane Ian.

All School District of Manatee County Schools will be closed starting tomorrow, Tuesday, September 27th, as we open up shelters for Hurricane Ian. The duration of school closings is not known at this time, and will be dependent on the movement and impact of the storm.

All district school and support sites will also be closed starting tomorrow, Tuesday, September 27th. Therefore, employees not serving in shelters, will be off from work until further notice.

Working in collaboration with Manatee County Emergency Management, the district will be opening up the following 15 schools as shelters beginning Tuesday, September 27th. Storm shelters will begin accepting evacuees at 8 a.m. Tuesday morning.

  • Nolan Middle School (Special Needs)
  • Braden River High School (Pet Friendly)
  • Manatee High School (Pet Friendly)
  • Mills Elementary School (Pet Friendly)
  • Bayshore Elementary School
  • Freedom Elementary School
  • Gullett Elementary School
  • Harvey Elementary School
  • Lee Middle School
  • Myakka Elementary School
  • Miller Elementary School
  • McNeal Elementary School
  • Rogers Gardens Elementary School
  • Williams Elementary School
  • Willis Elementary School

For information on how to prepare, and what to bring to a shelter, please visit Manatee County’s Emergency Shelters page located at the following website link:

https://manatee.hosted.civiclive.com/departments/public_safety/emergency_management/emergency_shelters

