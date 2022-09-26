Manatee County issues mandatory evacuation of Zone A, voluntary evacuation of Zone B

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Starting Tuesday, Sept. 27, Manatee County has ordered a mandatory evacuation of Zone A beginning at 8 a.m.

Leadership is also suggesting a voluntary evacuation of Zone B.

This comes following the updated forecast of Hurricane Ian.

“We’re expecting sustained tropical or hurricane winds to our barrier islands and coastal communities for as long as 48 hours, with the earliest arrival predicted for 8 p.m. Tuesday,” said Manatee County Administrator Scott Hopes. “This is a worst-case scenario with a very strong slow-moving storm just to the west of us.

”Manatee County’s Emergency Operations Center will also move to a Level One activation at 8 a.m., Tuesday

All residents and visitors in mobile homes, manufactured homes, RVs or travel trailers must evacuate when hurricane evacuation Level A is issued, regardless of where you’re located.

Manatee County Emergency Services has an interactive map where you can find your zone.

