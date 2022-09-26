List of school closures on the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We are continually updating closures in the Suncoast. Many schools and colleges are closing due to incoming inclement weather.

Universities:

New College of Florida: All classes are canceled effective 10 a.m. today, Mon. Sept. 26, through Friday this week

Ringling College of Art and Design: All classes (in-person and remote) will be canceled as of Monday, September 26 (tomorrow) and will remain canceled through Friday, September 30.

USF Sarasota-Manatee: All USF classes will be canceled starting on Monday, Sept. 26, through Thursday, Sept. 29.

State College of Florida: School officials will announce plans for the week at 6 p.m Monday.

Schools:

Sarasota County Schools: Sarasota County schools will close Tuesday, Sept. 27, out of an abundance of caution and to allow for time to prepare schools that serve as emergency evacuation centers.

