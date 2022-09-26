Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Insurance coverage and hurricanes

ABC7 News at 4pm
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Hurricanes can be a stressful time for homeowners and renters. Luckily, insurance doesn’t have to be part of that stress.

ABC7 Spoke with Janet Ruiz, the Director of Strategic Communications at the Insurance Information Institute to find out what is covered and how to prepare for the storm.

Insurance Coverages:

  • Damage caused by hurricanes and tropical storms is covered under different insurance policies, according to the Triple-I.
  • Wind-caused property damage is covered under standard homeowners, renters , and business insurance policies. Renters’ insurance covers a renter’s possessions while the landlord insures the structure.
  • Property damage to a home, a renter’s possessions, and a business – resulting from a flood – is generally covered under a FEMA National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) policy, if the homeowner, renter, or business has purchased one. Dozens of private insurers also offer flood insurance.
  • Private-passenger vehicles damaged or destroyed by either wind or flooding are covered under the optional comprehensive portion of an auto insurance policy. Nearly 80 percent of U.S. drivers choose to purchase comprehensive coverage.

Tips for hurricane prep before the storm:

  • Use your smartphone to take photos of belongings, important documents, and your home
  • Store the number and website info or mobile app for your insurance company
  • Take photos of any damage that is caused when you return home
  • Keep receipts for any additional living expenses incurred during a mandatory evacuation
  • Keep receipts for any temporary repairs that you have to make
  • Contact your insurer right away to start the claim process (mobile app, website, phone)

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ian Cone
Latest advisory shows increase in wind speed
Cone hasn't shifted in the latest update
Slight shift to the east with latest advisory
Ian Cone
Tropical storm Ian moving East
9/26 evacuation
Manatee County issues mandatory evacuation of Zone A, voluntary evacuation of Zone B

Latest News

Hurricane Ian
Ian’s maximum wind speeds continue to increase, Hurricane Warning in effect
Manatee County Schools set to open as emergency shelters
The forecast track of Hurricane Ian
Ian continues to strengthen; storm, surge watches in effect
Venice prepares for Hurricane Ian.
City of Venice and residents prepare ahead of Hurricane Ian