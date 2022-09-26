Insurance coverage and hurricanes

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Hurricanes can be a stressful time for homeowners and renters. Luckily, insurance doesn’t have to be part of that stress.

ABC7 Spoke with Janet Ruiz, the Director of Strategic Communications at the Insurance Information Institute to find out what is covered and how to prepare for the storm.

Insurance Coverages:

Damage caused by hurricanes and tropical storms is covered under different insurance policies, according to the Triple-I.

Wind-caused property damage is covered under standard homeowners, renters , and business insurance policies. Renters’ insurance covers a renter’s possessions while the landlord insures the structure.

Property damage to a home, a renter’s possessions, and a business – resulting from a flood – is generally covered under a FEMA National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) policy, if the homeowner, renter, or business has purchased one. Dozens of private insurers also offer flood insurance.

Private-passenger vehicles damaged or destroyed by either wind or flooding are covered under the optional comprehensive portion of an auto insurance policy. Nearly 80 percent of U.S. drivers choose to purchase comprehensive coverage.

Tips for hurricane prep before the storm:

Use your smartphone to take photos of belongings, important documents, and your home

Store the number and website info or mobile app for your insurance company

Take photos of any damage that is caused when you return home

Keep receipts for any additional living expenses incurred during a mandatory evacuation

Keep receipts for any temporary repairs that you have to make

Contact your insurer right away to start the claim process (mobile app, website, phone)

