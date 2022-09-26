Individuals with special needs should register with local officials immediately

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - If you are a person with special needs and may need help getting to shelter or evacuating, you need to notify your local government and emergency management officials right away.

You may need to evacuate your home from an impending hurricane if you are power dependent, live in an evacuation zone or live in a mobile home. Residents are encouraged to use public sheltering only if no other options exist.

If you need evacuation transportation or require sheltering assistance, you must preregister.

If you are in Manatee County, you can register here.

If you are an individual who needs assistance in Sarasota County, you should register with the Medical Needs Program. To register in Sarasota County, click here.

Sarasota County residents with qualifying medical needs are encouraged to apply for registration as a medically-dependent person. It is important to apply in advance for this program so, if qualified, you will be on the county’s registry for transportation and sheltering at a medically-dependent Evacuation Center during a disaster. Pre-registration helps us to help you when time is limited.

In Sarasota County, all MDPs must bring a caregiver to the designated medically-dependent evacuation center.

