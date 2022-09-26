Ian forecast to become a major hurricane

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Today we will watch Ian grows stronger and begin to rapidly intensify. It will be moving closer to the Cuban coast, and where it moves from the Caribbean into the Gulf waters and how strong it is when it gets there will be valuable information for the future forecast track.

When combined with additional information taken from multiple NOAA and hurricane hunter aircraft, additional weather balloon launches, and other remote sensing instruments, the forecast track error cone will hopefully start to narrow.

A tropical storm watch is up from Englewood southward. Sarasota and Manatee have a hurricane watch and the entire coast has a storm surge watch. Do not judge this storm by how strong it is now, but by how strong it is forecast to become.

There will be multiple threats including heavy rain of 6-10 inches, dangerous storm surge of 4-7 feet above the ground, and possible hurricane and tropical storm winds for an extended period of time. Expect power outages, roads that become impassable and, possible severe thunderstorms.

Today will feature a mix of sun and clouds and mostly afternoon and early evening thunderstorms and showers. You should take advantage of today’s weather to complete any errands you need to run to get the last of your supplies or secure your boat. Make sure you have all the parts necessary to install shutters if necessary and closely monitor forecasts.

Even though the current track of the storm suggests the core of the strongest winds will remain offshore, that is not written in stone and our weather in the days ahead will be highly dependent on the location of Ian tomorrow night into Thursday.

Additionally, even a storm at sea can have a large impact far away by sending out thunderstorms, heavy rainfall, and large and dangerous wave action.

A tropical storm watch is up from Englewood southward. Sarasota and Manatee have a hurricane watch and the entire coast has a storm surge watch. Do not judge this storm by how strong it is now, but by how strong it is forecast to become.

There will be multiple threats including heavy rain of 6-10 inches, dangerous storm surge of 4-7 feet above the ground, and possible hurricane and tropical storm winds for an extended period of time. Expect power outages, roads that become impassable and, possible severe thunderstorms.

Today will feature a mix of sun and clouds and mostly afternoon and early evening thunderstorms and showers. You should take advantage of today’s weather to complete any errands you need to run to get the last of your supplies or secure your boat. Make sure you have all the parts necessary to install shutters if necessary and closely monitor forecasts.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.