Ian forecast to become a major hurricane, Florida under State of Emergency

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Officials in the Suncoast are keeping a close eye on Hurricane Ian as the storm strengthens.

The National Hurricane Center says that Ian has maximum sustained winds of 80 MPH as it tracks toward Florida. The storm currently is heading toward Cuba as of 11 a.m.

A tropical storm watch is up from Englewood southward. Sarasota and Manatee have a hurricane watch.

Storm surge is a serious concern.

There will be multiple threats including heavy rain of 6-10 inches, dangerous storm surge of 4-7 feet above the ground, and possible hurricane and tropical storm winds for an extended period of time. Expect power outages, roads that become impassable and, possible severe thunderstorms.

Look to your County’s Emergency Management operations for information on evacuation routes.

