Holmes Beach homeowners finish preparations for Ian

HOLMES BEACH, Fla. (WWSB) - Residents are putting out their final sandbags and securing all lawn decorations and furniture. This comes after Tropical Storm Ian became a hurricane. Residents were allowed 10 free sandbags from the City of Holmes Beach and some residents bought additional bags at hardware stores, according to Raye Leukart, a homeowner in Holmes Beach.

Leukart is on her final day of vacation with her sister and friend, vacationing at her secondary home in Holmes Beach. Leukart said this is the first hurricane she’s ever had to experience and relied on neighbors who have experienced hurricanes before.

“It’s quite terrifying because you don’t know which projection the hurricane is going to track,” said Leukart.

Her home is on ground level, like many in Holmes Beach, increasing the risk of flooding and the need for plenty of sandbags.

“Having a ground-level home is lovely but in the case of a hurricane it’s very concerning,” said Leukart.

Leukart, her sister, and her friend placed sandbags around the doors to the home and secured outdoor lawn furniture by tying them to trees, or moving them inside. She said it’s not about the property but about safety because property can be replaced.

“Just everybody out there stays safe and at the end of the day it’s just property, your life is more important,” said Leukart. “Just get to a safe place and keep your family safe.”

One resident has lived in the area for 35 years and said even he is concerned by hurricane Ian.

“Some hurricanes just divert before hitting the Tampa Bay area and now this one is kind of scary,” said Alex Kuizon. “Hopefully it will just pass us and go toward the west away from us.”

Kuizon and his family are planning to evacuate south toward Sarasota and have a safe place to stay. Right now is the time to get prepared and to make sure houses are secure and to-go bags are packed, said Kuizon.

