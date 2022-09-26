Evacuation guides for the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Every county has specific evacuation map for emergencies. As Hurricane Ian heads up the coast of Florida, you’ll want to know your zone and wear to go.

It’s also imperative to fill up your car with gas.

MANATEE:

To view the detailed interactive map for areas of Manatee County you can click here and search by address.

9/26 evacuation (Manatee County)

SARASOTA COUNTY:

You can search for you evacuation zones and levels here.

Sarasota County (Sarasota County Government)

