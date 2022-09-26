City of Venice and residents prepare ahead of Hurricane Ian

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - It was the calm before the storm on Monday as Venice city workers and resident are spending the day preparing for Hurricane Ian.

People were lined up to fill sandbags at Wellfield Park in Venice. The are few different sandbagging stations at this location to meet the huge demand. Vehicles have been backed up all day waiting to get to the sandbags.

Also, part of the storm preps include moving benches and trash cans from the South Jetty. Venice Emergency Operations says they work closely with the Sarasota County Emergency Operations.

“Preparedness is key, we base everything on what we do on being prepared, that’s exactly what the city has done” said Frank Giddens, Chief of the City of Venice Fire Department. “We’ve been doing this for many days in preparation for the storm that’s coming.”

“I’ve got hurricane glass throughout the house, I’ve got shutters that buttons up tight,” said Ron Dalto, a Nokomis resident. “I’m also going to sand right along the front door.”

Venice officials say the South Jetty will remain closed through the hurricane.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.