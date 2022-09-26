Advertise With Us
5am Track of Ian

Storm forecast to be a major hurricane
Storm forecast to be a major hurricane
By John Scalzi
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 5:58 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Ian is now a hurricane. A Hurricane Watch and Storm Surge Watch have been issued for the area. The storm has overnight developed a strong inner core and rapid intensification is forecast. Banding is seen in all quadrants of the storm, another signal of a strengthening system. The central pressure has dropped from 988mb to 983mb.

Today all preps should be completed. You are urged to get ready for possible power outages, tornado-producing storms, and periods of heavy rains that could lead to local flooding and a storm surge that could possibly peak at 4 to 7 feet, although that number could change.

Again a Hurricane Watch is in effect for Sarasota and Manatee counties.

