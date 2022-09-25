Tropical Storm Ian grows as it moves west

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The latest 8 pm update for Tropical Storm Ian is maintaining 45 sustained winds. The projected path continues to stay on the same westward run at 14 mph. Currently, the cone of uncertainty has the center of the storm landing in Florida near the Perry area.

The 9th name tropical storm is expected to become a hurricane sometime Sunday evening or into Monday, south of the western section of Cuba. Research shows It will then turn north and become a category 4 hurricane as it passes the western side of Cuba.

The track shows Ian may remain a category 4 storm through Wednesday afternoon when it could land near the Apalachee Bay area. There is still some differing of solutions in the two main global forecast models on Tuesday, with the American model showing the hurricane further to the west.

