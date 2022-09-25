Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Tropical Storm Ian grows as it moves west

Ian Cone
Ian Cone(WWSB)
By Leslee Lacey and ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 8:59 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The latest 8 pm update for Tropical Storm Ian is maintaining 45 sustained winds. The projected path continues to stay on the same westward run at 14 mph. Currently, the cone of uncertainty has the center of the storm landing in Florida near the Perry area.

The 9th name tropical storm is expected to become a hurricane sometime Sunday evening or into Monday, south of the western section of Cuba. Research shows It will then turn north and become a category 4 hurricane as it passes the western side of Cuba.

The track shows Ian may remain a category 4 storm through Wednesday afternoon when it could land near the Apalachee Bay area. There is still some differing of solutions in the two main global forecast models on Tuesday, with the American model showing the hurricane further to the west.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ian Cone
A quiet weekend to prepare for Florida’s Hurricane Ian
Ron DeSantis spoke in Bradenton Tuesday
UPDATE: State of Emergency declared for state of Florida
Both models are trending east at this time
Models trending east putting Florida more at risk
TikTok may be the platform of choice for catchy videos, but anyone using it to learn about...
Viral TikTok leads to removal of Manatee County teacher from classroom
8 am Ian Track
Tropical storm Ian forms in the Caribbean

Latest News

Push for Mental health competition in Sarasota.
A local push-up competition for a cause
Ian Cone
Tropical Storm Ian moving west
Ian Cone
Tropical Storm Ian has its eyes toward Florida, but will it shift?
First Alert Weather: Meteorologist Mike Modrick tracks the Tropics